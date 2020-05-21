Russia’s state arms seller to offer hypersonic weapon tracking radar to foreign customers

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport (part of the state hi-tech corporation Rostec) has started promoting on international arms markets the 59N6-TE mobile radar capable of detecting hypersonic targets, the company’s press office reported on Thursday.

"Today Rosoboronexport is bringing to the market the latest radar station capable of effectively detecting a wide range of advanced and future air objects, including hypersonic targets," the company’s press office quoted Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev as saying.

"In developing the radar’s export version, attention was paid to the growing significance of air defense weapons in ensuring the security of states, and also to the requirements of foreign customers for enhancing the reconnaissance capabilities of air defense units and formations," the chief executive said.