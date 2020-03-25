Russia to start making radars for landing planes with broken navigation systems

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. A new generation of radars facilitating the landing of planes with broken onboard navigation systems will begin to be batch-produced in Russia starting from the end of next year, the press-service of the holding company Ruselectronics (an affiliate of the Rostec corporation) has told TASS.
"The work is proceeding on time. In the third quarter of this year we are to start the preliminary tests of an experimental landing radar. Batch production is scheduled to begin at the end of 2021," the holding company said.
The radars will be manufactured at the Chelyabinsk-based radio equipment plant Polyot of the Vega concern (an affiliate of Ruselectronics).
The new product determines with a high degree of accuracy the plane’s deviation from the correct landing trajectory and transmits the relevant information to the crew and ground services. The yet-to-be created radar will allow for accurately landing small aircraft that lack complex navigation systems or planes with defunct onboard navigation systems.
The radar is capable of detecting aircraft at distances of up to 350 kilometers, keep them on course, monitor their movement in relation to still objects and meteorological phenomena. The radar’s active phased array antenna enhances the system’s reliability and accuracy and facilitates repairs and maintenance.