Russia to start making radars for landing planes with broken navigation systems

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. A new generation of radars facilitating the landing of planes with broken onboard navigation systems will begin to be batch-produced in Russia starting from the end of next year, the press-service of the holding company Ruselectronics (an affiliate of the Rostec corporation) has told TASS.

"The work is proceeding on time. In the third quarter of this year we are to start the preliminary tests of an experimental landing radar. Batch production is scheduled to begin at the end of 2021," the holding company said.