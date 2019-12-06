Advanced S-300V4 air defense missile system enters service in Russia’s Far East

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. A new set of the advanced S-300V4 surface-to-air missile system arrived for the anti-aircraft personnel of the Eastern Military District’s air defense unit stationed in the Jewish Autonomous Region in the Russian Far East, the District’s press office reported on Friday.

"This system has arrived for service with the Eastern Military District’s air defense troops for the first time," the press office said in a statement.

The Eastern Military District’s anti-aircraft gunners earlier learnt to operate the new system at the Kapustin Yar training range in the southern Astrakhan Region, the press office informed.

The S-300V4 is an advanced highly mobile air defense missile system designated to protect vital military and administrative facilities and groupings of forces against strikes by ballistic and aerodynamic air attack weapons. This is the fourth version of the upgraded S-300V battlefield anti-aircraft missile system.