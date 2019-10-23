Russian Su-27 fighter shadows US bomber over Black Sea near Russia’s borders

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. A Sukhoi Su-27 fighter jet of Russia’s Aerospace Force shadowed a US Air Force B-52H bomber on October 19, which flew near the Russian borders over the Black Sea, the Defense Ministry of Russia announced on Wednesday.

Russia’s airspace control systems spotted and started to track a US Air Force B-52H strategic bomber as it was approaching the Black Sea, the ministry said.

"After it approached the state border of Russia, the bomber was encountered by a Russian Su-27 fighter from the alert air defense forces of the Southern Military District and was shadowed by it throughout its flight along the border of Russia’s territorial waters at a distance of about 70 km from it," the ministry said in a statement.