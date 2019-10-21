Defense chief calls space militarization one of major international security threats

BEIJING, October 21. /TASS/. One of the most dangerous threats to international security is dragging countries into an arms race, militarization of outer space and cyber space, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Monday.

"Today the most dangerous phenomena in the sphere of international security is pulling countries into an arms race by deploying on their territory destabilizing types of weapons, space militarization and when this struggle spirals into cyber space," Shoigu told a plenary session of the Xiangshan Forum on security.