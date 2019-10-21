Defense chief calls space militarization one of major international security threats

BEIJING, October 21. /TASS/. One of the most dangerous threats to international security is dragging countries into an arms race, militarization of outer space and cyber space, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Monday.
"Today the most dangerous phenomena in the sphere of international security is pulling countries into an arms race by deploying on their territory destabilizing types of weapons, space militarization and when this struggle spirals into cyber space," Shoigu told a plenary session of the Xiangshan Forum on security.
According to Shoigu, understanding these problems and the readiness to solve them through dialogue is a major goal of the international community and the states facing these challenges. Shoigu stressed that Russia’s defense ministry "is set to focus on close cooperation with those who are interested in interaction and cultivating the measures of trust in military sphere."
The Xiangshan Forum has been held in China since 2006. This year, defense ministers from 23 countries in the Asia Pacific Region and Europe are attending the forum, while six countries are represented by the chiefs of General Staff and 17 states sent deputy defense ministers.