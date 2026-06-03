IAEA deputy head slams military strikes on Zaporozhye NPP as ‘unacceptable’

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3 /TASS/. Military strikes on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant are completely unacceptable, International Atomic Energy Agency Deputy Director General Mikhail Chudakov told TASS.

"A strike on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, or any nuclear power plant for that matter, whether by missile, artillery, or military threat, is absolutely unacceptable. Nuclear power plants have many advantages and are an excellent source of energy for the future. Perhaps the only downside is that they are not protected from being hit or from a [military] strike or a deliberate missile strike. In principle, no power plant is protected, but the consequences will be different," he said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

On May 30, a Ukrainian drone hit the machine room of power unit No. 6 at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant via fiber-optic cables. The damage was documented by a group of experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency. The attack site is located a few meters from the reactor.