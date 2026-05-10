US fails to achieve any goals in conflict with Tehran — Iranian military

TEHRAN, May 10. /TASS/. The United States failed to achieve any of its objectives and suffered defeat as a result of its attack on Iran, Islamic Republic Army Spokesman Mohammad Akraminia said.

"If we want to make an assessment, we must note that the enemy did not achieve any of its previously defined goals and suffered defeat in this war," he said in an interview with the IRNA news agency.

Akraminia added that US actions in the region had only "strengthened unity and solidarity inside Iran."

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a "double-sided" two-week ceasefire with Iran. On April 11, the parties held several rounds of talks in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad. According to both Tehran and Washington, they were unable to agree on a long-term solution to the conflict due to multiple disagreements. On April 21, the US leader announced plans to extend the ceasefire with Iran. According to Iran’s state broadcaster, Tehran does not intend to recognize Washington’s unilateral ceasefire extension but will act in accordance with national interests.