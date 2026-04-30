Gaza authorities record 377 Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement in April

CAIRO, April 30. /TASS/. The authorities of the Gaza Strip recorded 377 violations of the ceasefire agreements in the enclave by the Israeli side in April, the enclave's authorities' press service stated in a message published on their Telegram channel.

According to the text, "these violations led to the death of 111 Palestinians," and another 376 residents of Gaza were injured.

According to the authorities, just over 4,500 trucks carrying humanitarian aid entered Gaza in April out of an estimated 18,000, which is 25% of the volume of humanitarian cargo needed to meet the basic needs of the local population. Thus, the press service emphasized, the ongoing fuel shortage significantly complicates the work of medical institutions and utility services in the enclave.

Tensions flared up in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing residents of border settlements and taking more than 250 hostages. In response, Israel initiated a military operation in the Palestinian enclave to dismantle Hamas' military and political structures and free all hostages.

Israel and Hamas resumed Egypt-, Qatar-, United States-, and Turkey-mediated indirect talks on settling the situation in the Gaza Strip on October 6, 2025. On October 9, the parties to the conflict signed an agreement on the implementation of phase one of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan. The ceasefire came into effect on October 10. Under the agreement, Israeli troops withdrew to the so-called Yellow Line but retained control over more than 50% of the enclave’s territory.