Kazakhstan’s president expects Putin’s state visit to strengthen allied relations

ASTANA, April 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s upcoming state visit to Kazakhstan will mark an important milestone in strengthening allied relations, Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, according to his press service.

"We see the visit as the key event on this year’s bilateral agenda. I am confident that it will mark an important milestone in strengthening allied relations between our countries," he pointed out at an Astana meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, which addressed preparations for Putin's visit, set for later in May.

The Kazakh presidential press service pointed out that Tokayev "highlighted the importance of the practical implementation of agreements reached at the top level, as well as of the further boosting of trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian cooperation."

"The parties also exchanged views on pressing regional and international issues," the press service added. Besides, Tokayev hailed the development of Kazakh-Russia relations of strategic partnership and alliance.

"Sergey Lavrov briefed the head of state on progress in preparing for the visit and pointed out that careful work was underway on all key aspects of multifaceted cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan at the level of the two countries’ governments, including the foreign ministries," the press service stated.

Lavrov arrived in Astana for an official visit on April 29. Earlier on Thursday, the top Russian diplomat held talks with his Kazakh counterpart Yermek Kosherbayev, with the parties discussing preparations for the Russian president’s visit to Astana. The two top diplomats also signed a cooperation plan for the two foreign ministries.

This year, Kazakhstan holds the presidency of the Eurasian Economic Union. Astana will host the group’s summit on May 28-29. The Kremlin press service reported on February 16 that Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a phone call with Kazakhstan’s leader Tokayev, had confirmed his participation in the upcoming summit and also accepted an invitation to pay a state visit to Kazakhstan. Tokayev made a state visit to Moscow in November 2025, inviting Putin to come to Astana once again.