Israeli actions against Sumud flotilla violate international law — Turkish military

ANKARA, April 30. /TASS/. The Turkish Ministry of Defense has condemned the actions of Israeli forces against the vessels of the humanitarian flotilla, known as the "Global Sumud Flotilla - The Second Mission," en route to the Gaza Strip, describing them as a blatant violation of international law.

"The interception by Israeli forces in international waters of the Sumud flotilla, which was established to deliver vital humanitarian aid to Gaza, constitutes a clear breach of international legal standards. These actions not only undermine humanitarian principles but also jeopardize the safety of navigation in international waters," the ministry stated during a news briefing in Ankara.

Turkey, which boasts the longest coastline in the Eastern Mediterranean, continues to vigilantly monitor developments in the region. "As always, the Turkish Armed Forces are prepared to take all necessary measures in support of humanitarian efforts and regional stability," the Ministry of Defense affirmed.