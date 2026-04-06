Iran not going to open Strait of Hormuz in case of temporary ceasefire — media

LONDON, April 6. /TASS/. Tehran will not reopen the Strait of Hormuz for free passage of ships in exchange for a temporary ceasefire, Reuters reported, citing an unnamed Iranian official.

The source added that Iran also rejects any deadlines for reaching an agreement. According to him, proposals from Pakistan for a ceasefire are under consideration, but the United States is not seen as ready to accept a permanent ceasefire.

Reuters earlier reported that Pakistan had drafted a ceasefire plan calling for an immediate halt to hostilities, followed by a comprehensive agreement, which would allow shipping through the Strait of Hormuz to resume. Axios reported the parties are discussing a 45-day ceasefire. On April 5, the White House host said there was a high probability of a deal by April 7. Previously, he had threatened strikes on energy and civilian infrastructure if Iran did not reopen the strait by April 6, later extending the deadline to the evening of April 7.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.

In turn, Iranian authorities decided to close the Strait of Hormuz to ships linked to the US, Israel, and countries that supported the aggression against the Islamic Republic. During the conflict, several tankers were attacked for passing through the strait without Tehran’s permission. On March 25, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that Iran had authorized passage through the Strait of Hormuz for friendly countries, including Russia, India, Iraq, China, and Pakistan.