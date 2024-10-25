MADRID, October 25. /TASS/. The BRICS Plus Summit in Kazan is an apparent diplomatic success for Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Spanish newspaper El Pais reported.

The meeting demonstrates that Western sanctions over the conflict in Ukraine did not succeed in isolating Moscow, which represents a diplomatic achievement for the Russian president, the publication states. The summit was attended by a significant number of leaders from BRICS countries, as well as heads of states that are potential partners of the organization.

Members of BRICS Plus are united in criticizing the world order established in 1945. Represented by the United States and its allies, this order largely fails to reflect the realities of the contemporary world, El Pais emphasized. This was further confirmed by Washington's criticism of the double standards that Israel applies in its actions in the Gaza Strip. The newspaper concluded that Western countries would be arrogant to ignore the signals from Kazan.

The 16th BRICS Summit, which has become a key event of Russia's chairmanship in the association, was held in Kazan on October 22-24. On the second day of the event, its participants adopted the Kazan Declaration, focusing on the group’s development, global issues and the need to resolve regional crises, including in Ukraine and the Middle East.

The BRICS group was established in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India and China, with South Africa joining in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Ethiopia joined the association. The Kazan Summit was the first time they participated as full members.