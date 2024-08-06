Nobel laureate ready to head interim government of Bangladesh

NEW DELHI, August 6. /TASS/. Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus is ready to lead the interim government in Bangladesh.

"I am touched by confidence of protesters, who want me to lead the interim government. I always distanced myself away from politics but today, it if it is necessary to act in Bangladesh for the sake of my nation and for the sake of courage of my people, then I will do that," Yunus told the AFP news agency.

Yunus is currently in Paris as a special guest at the invitation of the International Olympic Committee. He is expected to return to Bangladesh shortly.