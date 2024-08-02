{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Burkina Faso’s armed forces eliminate almost 100 militants

The military also seized 50 motorcycles and weapons

RABAT, August 2. /TASS/. The armed forces of Burkina Faso engaged in a fierce fight with militants in the southeast of the country and killed about 100 of them, Burkinabe News Agency reported.

The military also seized 50 motorcycles and weapons, according to the report.

The military’s rapid response battalions also combed the nearby forest area. Drones and combat aircraft were dispatched to help the army. The operation to locate the remaining terrorists is ongoing.

Burkina Faso has been the center of terrorist activity in West Africa since 2015. Several international extremist groups are operating in the country, including the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara, which is part of the Islamic State (banned in Russia), and Ansar ul-Islam. According to non-governmental organizations, 10,000 civilians and military personnel have been killed by militants since 2015. About 2 million people have been forced to flee their homes.

Processing 96.87% of ballots confirms Maduro’s victory in Venezuela’s election
Voter turnout stood at 59.97%
US-Russia prisoner swap required tough steps from other countries, Biden says
According to the US president, Russia released 16 people as part of the prisoner swap, including former US Marine Paul Whelan and Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, convicted in Russia of espionage
Hezbollah fires dozens of rockets towards northern Israeli settlements
According to Al Manar, Shia fighters fired at least 50 rockets from multiple-launch rockets systems towards border areas
Putin greets Russians, who return home as a result of exchange
Putin waited for the released Russians near the boarding stairs of an aircraft of the Rossiya Special Flight Squadron
IOC should ‘cease to exist’ if it cannot keep politics out of Olympics — lawmaker
Speaking about Russia’s neutral-status participants at the 2024 Olympics in France, Valentina Matviyenko said she never criticized anyone as "everyone has the right to make a choice, but keeping your dignity is what matters most"
Ukrainian POW sheds light on Kiev’s use of chemical weapons in special op
The Ukrainian military produces munitions with chloropicrin gas
Trump says Biden’s incompetence could trigger world war
According to Donald Trump, Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei "has no respect for Joe Biden."
Iran ready to raise stakes in standoff with Israel — expert
"All the sides understand that the chances of this conflict to deteriorate into a full-scale regional war are not small, despite everyone saying they have no interest in this," Retired Brigadier General Yossi Kuperwasser said
Press review: Hamas leader’s death heard round world and Russia dusts off nukes for drills
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 1st
Ukrainian troops target Sevastopol’s residential areas with ATACMS missiles — governor
Mikhail Razvozhayev noted that both the shelling of the Uchkuyevka beach and park on June 23 and the overnight attack on August 2 happened during Russian Orthodox Christian holidays
Russian troops cut off key Ukrainian army supply route in Ugledar
The route also includes countryside roads, the defense circles specified
Israel ‘crossed a red line’ by assassinating Hamas chief, top Iranian diplomat says
The Zionist regime has crossed a red line, endangering regional and international peace and stability
Strike on Israel to retaliate for Beirut strike to be real, not formal — Hezbollah
Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said that Israel "crossed the red line" with the assassination of Shukr and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran
Trump assassination attempt strongly surprised Putin, says Kremlin spokesman
"Putin was much surprised, because, the level that should be provided for the protection of participants in the political struggle during elections, especially in a country like the United States, nowadays it should minimize such dangers and threats," Dmitry Peskov noted
Ukraine's withdrawal from 134 accords makes no impact on CIS — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova emphasized that the termination of a number of international agreements for Ukraine "actually has no impact on the development of multifaceted cooperation on the CIS platform"
Trump again says Biden’s exit from 2024 presidential race was coup
The US Republican presidential candidate called US Vice President Kamala Harris "a failed candidate"
Russia to be one of first countries to be visited by Maduro after reelection — ambassador
The Russian diplomat stressed that Nicolas Maduro was a welcome guest in Russia and Russian President Vladimir Putin had noted this in his congratulatory telegram
Ukraine lost more than 60,000 troops in July, Russian Defense Ministry data show
The enemy’s daily losses average about 2,000 people
Part of Ukrainian combat group in Pokrovsk area in DPR trapped by Russian troops
The Ukrainian army grouping in that frontline area is actually encircled and the enemy has been driven out of the flanks, the defense circles said
US poised to send more combat aircraft to Middle East to protect Israel — newspaper
According to the newspaper, the plan stems from the possibility of an Iranian strike on Israel following the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh
Trump closes gap on Harris in latest poll, two are neck and neck
The poll, which took place online on July 26-28, involved about 1,000 adult Americans
Top Russian, Iranian diplomats condemn Haniyeh’s assassination
The parties pointed out that political assassinations were unacceptable and have extremely dangerous consequences, fraught with a sharp escalation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone
US may decide to increase number of its deployed nuclear warheads — Pentagon
According to US Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy Vipin Narang, "absent a change in the nuclear trajectories" of China, North Korea and Russia, "we may reach a point where a change in the size or posture of our current deployed forces is necessary"
UFC’s Barroso puts fighting skills to use training Russian soldiers in special op zone
Francimar Barroso noted that "everybody is talking about Russia’s international isolation, but it is not true"
Russian troops wipe out three US-made Patriot missile launchers in Ukraine operation
Russia’s Battlegroup South repelled a Ukrainian army counterattack and inflicted roughly 570 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day
Erdogan shares impressions of Paris Olympics opening ceremony with Pope
The Olympics opening ceremony, which took place on July 26, featured a provocative parody of Leonardo da Vinci’s "The Last Supper"
Viktor Bout calls return of Dultsev family diplomatic, military victory
Viktor Bout remarked that he felt a sense of joy for everyone who had returned to their homeland
Situation in Venezuela remains under government’s strict control — president
Over 1,200 criminals were arrested, Nicolas Maduro said
Over 110 countries back China and Brazil’s consensus initiative on Ukraine — ministry
The Chinese government's special envoy for Eurasian affairs, Li Hui underscored the need for a joint effort in order to ultimately resolve the Ukrainian problem by political means
Top Russian senator says no way new territories going back to Ukraine
"Let it be known to everybody that there can be no territorial concessions as regards the four new regions, not a chance," Valentina Matviyenko noted
US to observe New START obligations as long as Russia does the same — Pentagon
The treaty between the United States and Russia on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms was signed in 2010 and took effect on February 5, 2011, It expires in 2026
Russia exported record high grain volume last season — ministry
Grain exports in the past season stood at more than 70 mln metric tons, the Agriculture Ministry’s press service said
Russian senator charged with criminal conspiracy in murder plot
According to the investigation, in August 2023, in Moscow, Dmitry Savelyev, motivated by personal enmity toward an entrepreneur, instructed an acquaintance to organize his murder by hiring a hitman
Ukraine can’t get lost territories back even with West’s support — US expert
Ivan Eland also said that "perhaps the Ukrainians, Europeans, Americans, and the world need to focus instead on what the Ukrainians have already accomplished, and put that into historical perspective, rather than focus on what has been lost"
Ukrainian politician says hawks in Kiev develop plans to take out Putin
According to Viktor Medvedchuk, the policy of terror now prevails in the world politics
Russian upper house approves bill stripping citizenship from draft-dodgers
The document binds interior agencies to refer to the military register data about men who have been granted Russian citizenship before they take their citizenship oaths
Ukraine's Russian energy blockade to fuel calls for peace from Europe
"A financially weakened Europe can not continue providing Ukraine with extensive aid and the more Russian energy resources are blocked by Ukraine, the less help it will get from Europe," Viktor Medvedchuk noted
US complicates Europe’s attempts to give up Russian gas — Business Insider
European countries are importing less Russian fuel than earlier but nevertheless cannot reject it in full, the news outlet said
Israel needs no US troops if attacked by Iran — top security official
Tzachi Hanegbi is convinced that the Jewish state will definitely receive support from the United States in case of Iran’s attack
Appearance of Chinese ships off Alaska heralds new stage of rivalry with US — expert
Colin Flint also points out that China - both to protect its near waters and to extend influence in distant waters - over the past decade has developed strong economic and diplomatic relations with Pacific island nations
F-16s will not become Ukrainian military’s 'magic pill' — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov specified that rewards to Russian servicemen for the destruction of F-16s "have already been offered"
UK, US, France block UNSC statement condemning assassination of Hamas leader — diplomat
Amir Saeid said that Israel cannot be allowed to escape accountability and consequences
Sleeper agents' children discover Russian identity mid-flight amid prisoner swap — Kremlin
"The children of the sleeper agents asked their parents yesterday who greeted them, they didn't even know who Putin was," Dmitry Peskov noted
Senators approve law on possibility of recognizing any foreign organization as undesirable
After the law comes into force, a foreign organization - both non-governmental and established by foreign government agencies - may be declared undesirable in Russia if its activities pose a threat to the foundations of the constitutional order of Russia
Concern mounts in Netherlands about superbug from Ukraine
According to the report, superbugs are often found in Ukrainian soldiers, who undergo treatment in the country
Israel to get ‘a slap in the face’ for assassinating Haniyeh — Iran's army commander
"It will be the retribution for the crime it has committed," Lieutenant-General Sayyed Abdolrahim Mousavi said
Poll reveals Trump more popular with US voters than Harris
A total of 4% of respondents said they would vote for another candidate
Diplomat slams Ukrainian attack on Donetsk market ‘terrorist attack against civilians’
"This is the terrorism Washington gives money and equipment for, making from year to year statements about ‘human rights and the fight against terrorism'," Maria Zakharova said
Ukrainian forces drop munition into crowd at Donetsk market, several injured — eyewitness
It is reported that the Ukrainian armed forces carry out shelling and drone attacks every day
Preliminary investigation points to Israel’s responsibility for Haniyeh’s death — Fars
According to the news agency, Haniyeh was on the fourth floor of his residence, located in the Iranian capital’s Zafaraniyeh neighborhood, when the building was hit by a missile that caused the roof to partially collapse
What is known about arrest of Russian senator Dmitry Savelyev
Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov has asked the Federation Council to strip senator Dmitry Savelyev of his immunity, law enforcement agencies said
Hungary simplifies entry for Russians against backdrop of Paks NPP construction — expert
Previously, these conditions applied to Serbia and Ukraine
Putin signs orders pardoning swapped prisoners
The decision to sign the orders was made with the aim of returning Russian citizens detained and imprisoned in foreign countries
US sends 12 warships to Middle East amid tensions in region — newspaper
On July 30, Israeli warplanes fired four missiles at the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiya, which serves as a Hezbollah stronghold
What is known about Russia-West prisoner swap
Is Gaddafi's gloom prophecy in regard to Europe bound to be fulfilled?
As Europe’s migrant crisis grows far and wide, many Russian media are recalling the late Libyan leader Muamar Gaddafi’s gloom prophecy made several months before his violent death
Belarusian president says Biden had no hand in Russia-West prisoner swap
Russia and the West conducted a prisoner swap in the Turkish capital of Ankara on August 1
Ukraine withdraws from government communications agreement with Russia, Belarus
Ukraine also dropped intentions "to become a party to the protocol on amendments to the Agreement on exhibition and fairs business development in the Commonwealth of Independent States," Taras Melnichuk noted
Press review: Russia to set up Caribbean base and meet Israeli brass to discuss Iran
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, December 12
Most mercenaries in Ukraine come from former Soviet republics — underground resistance
More information about mercenaries comes from regional centers
‘Zelensky Project’ to wreck western politicians — Ukrainian opposition politician
Everyone who backs Zelensky has big problems with approval ratings in their countries, Viktor Medvedchuk noted
Russia to raise issue of F-16 supplies to Ukraine in UNSC in August — mission
Russia's first deputy permanent representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky noted that there was no urgency in such meeting, because information was received and verified every day
US official calls for preparing for world without constraints on nuclear weapons
"Unilateral cuts by the United States are not an effective approach to reducing nuclear risks," US Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy Vipin Narang stressed
Ukrainian politician says US wants to replace Zelensky with Budanov
Viktor Medvedchuk said Budanov's statements that Kiev plotted an assassination attempt on the Russian president are part of a bigger game that the intelligence chief is playing in the hope of removing Zelensky
Putin requests creating conditions for attracting leading scientists to Russia
The issue is about projects connected with creating unique scientific developments and carrying out related research among other things
2016 World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan
Sports include eagle hunting, bone throwing and kok-boru, a Central Asian form of polo in which two teams battle for control of a decapitated goat carcass
Press review: Russia, US trade prisoners and Iran ponders response to Hamas leader's death
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, August 2nd
Russian embassy works to release Russians who remain in US jails
"We will pay maximum effort in order to secure the release or improve the plight of our citizens, caught in the wheels of local justice," the embassy said in a statement
Russian flag shown during Olympic swimming broadcast
Russia’s Yevgenia Chikunova holds the women's world 200-meter backstroke record, which she set at the Russian Championship in April 2023, covering the distance in 2:17.55
Russia has no relation to murder in Germany of which Russian is suspected, says Kremlin
On Friday, the German police reported that an unidentified person shot down a passerby in the city of Moabit and fled from the scene
Moscow pays tribute to swapped Russians in lavish welcome ceremony — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov did not specify whether the swapped Russians knew prior to their arrival in Ankara that a prisoner exchange was going to be conducted
Expert says Russia-West prisoner swap not sign of thawing relations
"I would even say, it’s the other way around: it is evidence that the confrontation is deep, fixed, and bound to last," Fyodor Lukyanov noted
Croatia informed EC about readiness to supply oil to Hungary, Slovakia
"The operator of the Adriatic oil pipeline (JANAF) is ready as a company to hold negotiations with [Hungarian energy holding] MOL on issues of logistics and provision of energy security in changed conditions," Croatia's PM Andrej Plenkovic said
US ignores its hostile approach to Russia on strategic security issue — ambassador
"They threaten the beginning of a new 'nuclear age' in which the United States will not limit the growth of its own nuclear arsenal," Anatoly Antonov said
F-16s not to turn the tide in Kiev’s favor — senior Russian diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov stressed that the "wreckage and burned fuselages" of F-16 jets will eventually be displayed at the NATO trophy equipment exhibition on Poklonnaya Hill
Croatia not a reliable country for oil transit to Hungary, Slovakia — Szijjarto
Croatia formally notified the European Commission (EC), Hungary and Slovakia about readiness to provide the two countries with oil via the Adriatic oil pipeline JANAF, Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenkovic said on August 1
Colombian mercenaries fighting on Ukraine's side attack servicemen — correspondent
The reporter pointed out that the footage of Colombian mercenaries storming Ukrainian trenches was found by Russian servicemen in one of the eliminated mercenaries' phones
Kremlin to consider Gershkovich’s request for interview with Putin if received
According to Dmitry Peskov, many foreign media outlets request such an interview
IDF reports attack from Lebanon, delivers retaliatory strike
No casualties have been reported
Iran, its allies my attack Israel on several fronts — expert
Hassan Fahs sees a direct indication that events will develop in accordance with such a scenario in a statement by Hassan Nasrallah, the general secretary of the Shiite Hezbollah party
Russian army tests armored targets detection robots
Robotic systems Sobolyatnik and Sova are capable of detecting moving and stationary armored and lightly armored ground targets
Attempts to destabilize situation in Venezuela fail — attorney general
According to Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek William Saab, 80 law enforcers and servicemen were wounded in the unrest
Ship with 170 passengers, 47 crew runs aground in Lake Ladoga
The ship did not leak any oil, as its hull is watertight
Ukraine’s military attacks over 30 communities in Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day
An electricity transmission line was damaged in the Volokonovsky district where the Ukrainian army attacked three communities by nine munitions, Vyacheslav Gladkov said
Trump describes prisoner swap as ‘phenomenal deal’ for Russia
On August 1, eight Russian nationals, who were held in several NATO countries, returned home along with two children, following a prisoner swap at Turkey’s Ankara airport
Biden feels sense of urgency to settle Ukraine issue before term ends — ex-British envoy
"There are pressures in the United States as well in the direction of fast-moving toward talks," Tony Brenton maintained
China's army ready to crack down on separatism attempts at any time — top brass
The statement also said that "Chinese servicemen are ready to work with the armed forces of other countries to implement the concept of the community of shared destiny of mankind"
Ukrainian troops leave key heights in Kleshcheyevka area in DPR
The source said that the Ukrainian defense on this section of the frontline "gave in"
Lavrov tells his Malian counterpart Russia to help improve country’s combat capabilities
In addition, the top diplomats discussed topical issues of further development of traditionally friendly relations between Russia and Mali, including prospects for strengthening cooperation in political, trade, economic, humanitarian and other spheres
Armenia tries to change its orientation without taking risks into account, expert says
It is reported that in 2008 Russia clearly articulated a policy of opposing the strategic penetration of the West into the areas that comprised the Soviet Union
Ukrainian troops in trouble on every front, says Kiev's new joint forces commander
According to Andrey Gnatov, "the situation is very complicated in the Pokrovsk, Kurakhovo and Toretsk areas and near the city of Chasov Yar, as well as in the Kupyansk area and Volchansk"
Russia approves law on legalizing cryptocurrency mining
Requirements for the activities of individuals and legal entities mining digital currency, including participants in mining pools, as well as for individuals organizing their activities, will be established by the Russian Government in coordination with the Bank of Russia
Ukraine gets first F-16 fighter jets from NATO members — Bloomberg
According to the news agency, "the number of jets is small"
Russia pounds Ukrainian military enterprises, troop deployment sites over week — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup Center liberated five communities in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past week
Russia, US exchange 26 prisoners at Ankara airport — Turkey’s NTV channel
It was noted that two planes arrived from Russia for the swap
Russia’s Su-35 fighters patrol neutral waters of Black Sea
It was done to prevent violation of Russia’s sovereign airspace by foreign aircraft, the Russian Defense Ministry said
US postpones development of 6th-generation fighter jet indefinitely
It is expected to feature a longer range than current fighter jets, advanced stealth characteristics, and state-of-the-art electronic sensing and warfare capabilities
Warships of Russian, Iranian navies jointly patrol Caspian Sea
Russian and Iranian sailors tackled challenges related to protection of shipping lanes, marine traffic control and anti-piracy measures
Ukrainian authorities can be talked to but not trusted — Kremlin
"We hear inarticulate speculations about the possibility of negotiations, but no specifics follow," Dmitry Peskov said
Iran’s intelligence chief accuses US of greenlighting assassination of Hamas leader
Esmail Khatib said Haniyeh's assassination "again demonstrated the cruelty of the Zionist regime"
Roots of Ukrainian conflict in attempts to turn it in anti-Russia — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Kiev was forced to make a choice between the West and Russia, juxtaposing the two, "which is inherently wrong"
