Burkina Faso’s armed forces eliminate almost 100 militants

RABAT, August 2. /TASS/. The armed forces of Burkina Faso engaged in a fierce fight with militants in the southeast of the country and killed about 100 of them, Burkinabe News Agency reported.

The military also seized 50 motorcycles and weapons, according to the report.

The military’s rapid response battalions also combed the nearby forest area. Drones and combat aircraft were dispatched to help the army. The operation to locate the remaining terrorists is ongoing.

Burkina Faso has been the center of terrorist activity in West Africa since 2015. Several international extremist groups are operating in the country, including the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara, which is part of the Islamic State (banned in Russia), and Ansar ul-Islam. According to non-governmental organizations, 10,000 civilians and military personnel have been killed by militants since 2015. About 2 million people have been forced to flee their homes.