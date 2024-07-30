Erdogan says will complain to Pope Francis about LGBT propaganda during Olympic opening

ISTANBUL, July 30. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that he plans to call Pope Francis to call his attention to the LGBT propaganda during the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris.

"I will call the Pope [Francis] when the opportunity presents itself and will tell him that the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris was a manifestation of disrespect to the entire Christian and Muslim world. The West has become a hostage to LGBT (LGBT movement recognized as extremist in Russia - TASS)," he said at a meeting with heads of regional arms of the ruling Justice and Action Party, which was aired by the TRT Haber television channel.

He said that he had been invited to attend the opening ceremony by the French president but his grandson persuaded not to go to Paris. "Grandfather, don’t go there. They will be propagandizing for LGBT, the grandson told me. I said, ‘Ok, I won’t go,’" Erdogan, who is known for his position is support for traditional family values, recalled.

The Olympics opening ceremony, which took place on July 26, featured a provocative parody of Leonardo da Vinci's "The Last Supper." .Parts of the ceremony that were widely circulated on social networks stirred debates both in Russia and abroad. Thus, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban slammed the ceremony for showing the lack of culture and public morals in the West. Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS that "there were some absolutely disgusting moments" during the ceremony and said it was a shame that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) had approved it.