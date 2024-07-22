Trump sees opportunity to defeat two Democratic nominees for president in same year

NEW YORK, July 23. /TASS/. Former US President Donald Trump said he has an opportunity to defeat two Democratic candidates for president in the same year.

"It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to defeat not just one Democrat nominee for president, but two - in the same year," he said in a memorandum posted to X by his campaign staff.

Incumbent US President Joe Biden announced on July 21 that he would not seek re-election in November, endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democratic nomination.