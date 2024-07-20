Houthi rebels vow ‘efficient response’ to Israeli attack on port of Hudaydah

CAIRO, July 20. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force attack on the Yemeni port of Hudaydah will not be left without response, the Houthi supreme political council said in a statement.

"The Israeli aggression will not be left without an efficient response from the Ansar Allah and will not disrupt further support to the Palestinian people by the movement’s supporters," says the statement, published by the Al Masirah TV channel. The Houthis condemned the attack at "civilian tartgets, including diesel fuel reservoirs and the power plant," which caused "death and injuries of civilians."

The Israeli attack "will only reinforce the Yemeni people’s resolve to support the Palestinians," the movement said, adding that "this position is principal" and the movement will not abandon it. The Houthi supreme political council urged the Yemenis to "continue active operations against Israeli and American aggression and to be ready for everything."

A while ago, Israeli planes attacked the port of Hudaydah, killing at least three people and injuring 15. According to Al Masirah, the Israeli Air Force targeted oil tanks in the port, as well as the city power plant. In addition, the airstrike targeted the military police building in the northern part of Hudaydah. A powerful fire broke out at the port, which remains unextinguished at this point.