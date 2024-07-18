Von der Leyen vows to turn EU into defense union

BRUSSELS, July 18. /TASS/. Ursula von der Leyen who hopes to be re-elected as European Commission (EC) President, has vowed to transform the EU into a defense bloc in her political program published by the EC.

"Our work in the next five years will be focused on building a true European Defense Union," the document said. Von der Leyen added that EU countries "will always retain responsibility for their own troops, from doctrine to deployment, but there is a lot Europe can do to support and coordinate efforts to strengthen the defense industrial base, innovation and the Single Market."