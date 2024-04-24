Houthis attack two commercial ships, US destroyer — statement

DUBAI, April 24. /TASS/. Houthis from Yemen’s rebel movement Ansar Allah have attacked the Maersk Yorktown and MSC Veracruz commercial ships, identified as belonging to the United States and Israel respectively, as well as a US destroyer, in the Gulf of Aden, the movement’s military spokesman, Yahya Saree, said.

"Yemen’s Navy conducted an operation to hit the US vessel Maersk Yorktown in the Gulf of Aden with several anti-ship missiles. <…> Simultaneously, the Air Force conducted two more military operation using a huge number of drones to target a US destroyer in the Gulf of Aden as well as the Israeli vessel MSC Veracruz in the Indian Ocean," Saree told the Houthi-owned television channel Al Masirah.