MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland has arrived in Ukraine, the US Embassy in Kiev announced.

"A warm welcome back to Ukraine," the embassy quoted US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink as saying on its page on Facebook (a social media site banned in Russia due to its ownership by designated extremist organization Meta). "Today we will meet government leaders, veterans, and civil society," the US diplomat added. The post also includes a joint photo of Nuland and Brink at the railway station.

Nuland last visited Kiev in December 2022.

On Tuesday, Verkhovna Rada member Alexey Goncharenko (designated as a terrorist and extremist by the Russian financial watchdog) announced that Kiev was expecting important guests from the United States, without elaborating.