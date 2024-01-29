US sees evidence of cutting off arms supplies to Ukraine — US Secretary of State

WASHINGTON, January 30. /TASS/. The US administration is seeing the consequences of stopping arms supplies to Kiev on the battlefield in Ukraine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Washington.

"We are now currently out of the military assistance that we've been providing to Ukraine and we're even seeing some evidence of what that means on the battlefield," Blinken said.

"If the United States doesn't follow through on our commitments, then it's going to make it more difficult to have Europeans and others continue to do what they've already been doing," he said commenting on the prospect of a potential refusal by the legislative branch of government in Washington to continue providing major military and financial assistance to Ukraine.