Shiite units attack US base in Al-Shaddadi in southern Syria — TV

BEIRUT, January 29. /TASS/. Shiite armed units within the Islamic Resistance in Iraq group have carried out a shelling attack on a US base in Al-Shaddadi in the south of Syria’s Al-Hasakah Province, Al Jazeera reported.

According to the broadcaster, several missiles were fired at the base.

The US Central Command said in a statement on January 28 that three US service members had been killed and 25 injured in a drone attack on a US-led coalition’s base on the Jordanian-Syrian border. Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin pledged to "respond at a time and place of our choosing."

US military bases in Syria and Iraq have been coming under increasing drone and missile attacks since the Israeli-Palestinian conflict escalated in the Gaza Strip. Shiite groups warned the US in a statement on Telegram that they would step up military operations in Syria and Iraq as the US continued to provide military support to the Israeli army. According to the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, US facilities in Iraq and Syria have been attacked 175 times since October 2023.