Astana-format talks on Syria due in Kazakhstan’s capital on January 24-25

ASTANA, January 19. /TASS/. The next round of negotiations on Syria in the Astana format will be held in the capital of Kazakhstan on January 24-25, the official spokesman for the country’s foreign ministry said on Friday.

"The 21st international meeting on Syria held as part of the Astana process will take place in the capital of Kazakhstan on January 24-25," Aibek Smadiyarov said at a press conference.

In his words, the negotiation process "resumed in accordance with a collective request filed by the guarantor nations."

The spokesman added that more information about the event’s participants and agenda will be published later.

The previous 20th meeting in the Astana format was held on June 20-21, 2023. Delegations from the guarantor countries (Russia, Turkey and Iran), as well as representatives from the Syrian government and the opposition attended the talks. Representatives from the UN, Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq acted as observers.

Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Kanat Tumysh said back then that the 20th meeting would be the last. On June 22, a commentary by the Kazakh Foreign Ministry indicated that the Kazakh authorities were ready to renew negotiations on Syria in the Astana format in the republic’s capital as a goodwill gesture in the event of a collective request by the parties involved.

The talks on the Syrian settlement were first held in the Kazakh capital in January 2017.