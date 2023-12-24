Serbia not dealing with revolution, law enforcement keeps situation under control — Vucic

BELGRADE, December 24. /TASS/. The attempted takeover of the Belgrade municipal government building is not a revolution - Serbian law enforcement authorities are in complete control of the situation, President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic said during a national emergency address.

"I want to assure you, Serbian citizens, that despite the dramatic scenes, there is no need to be concerned. There is no revolution, they will not get away with any of this, and we are trying not to damage any of the random demonstrators with a calm, peaceful approach," he said.