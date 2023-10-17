Hezbollah fighters claim to have hit third Israeli Merkava tank

BEIRUT, October 17. /TASS/. Members of the military wing of the Shiite Hezbollah party have hit an Israeli Merkava tank during a sortie they carried out from the border area in southern Lebanon, according to a statement posted on their Telegram channel.

The statement said that "Islamic resistance fighters attacked the armored vehicle near the barracks in Manara with a guided anti-tank missile." The crew is said to have wounded and dead among them. The Hezbollah Military Information Service pledged to post a video that captured the missile hitting the tank.

On October 15 and 16, Shiite fighters hit two more Merkava tanks in attacks on Israeli troops stationed in border areas. On October 10, as they claim, a Zelda armored personnel carrier near the Jewish settlement of Avivim was destroyed and completely burned.

The Israeli army command did not confirm the loss of tanks and APCs on the border with Lebanon.