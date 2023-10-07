Number of Israelis killed by radicals exceeds 300 — newspaper

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. More than 300 Israeli residents were killed and over 1,500 injured in Saturday’s attacks by Palestinian radical movement Hamas, The Jerusalem Post reported citing the country’s Health Ministry.

Israeli Defense Forces spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari confirmed on Saturday that militants from the Hamas radical movement had taken some Israeli citizens hostage. He did not specify their exact number. Later, Palestinian groups announced that they had captured over 50 servicemen, security officers and civilians on the territory of Israel and took them to the Gaza Strip.

Early on Saturday morning, rocket attacks were launched at Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Alarm signals have sounded continuously since 06:28 a.m. Moscow time in many localities across the country, including the Tel Aviv area and its environs. Shortly after, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced they were launching Operation 'Iron Swords' in retaliation for the attack, coming from the Palestinian exclave.

Under these circumstances, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has approved a call-up of reservists. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country was "at war" and was determined to win it. "The enemy will pay an unprecedented price," he added.