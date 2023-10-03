Thousands take to Berlin streets to protest government policies, arms supplies to Ukraine

BERLIN, October 3./TASS/. A mass demonstration against the energy and economic policy of the German government is taking place on German Unity Day in front of the landmark Berlin Cathedral, with protesters also voicing their displeasure for arms deliveries to Ukraine and urging the diplomatic settlement to the conflict, TASS reports from the site.

According to preliminary estimates, several thousand people have come out to protest. These are mainly supporters of the right-wing populist party Alternative for Germany and the Querdenker movement, who protested during the pandemic against the measures taken by the authorities to fight the spread of the coronavirus infection. Querdenker is considered a right-wing populist movement in Germany and includes various far-right organizations and associations.

Many protesters carried German flags and posters calling for an end to arms supplies to Kiev and a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine. Some of the posters read "Ami go home" and "Politiker muessen haften" ("Politicians must be held accountable"). Several activists carried Russian flags.

A special rostrum was put up for the protesters from where musical compositions were played, and from where activists chanted slogans. In particular, calls for Germany's withdrawal from NATO and the World Health Organization, as well as the release of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange were heard.

Numerous Berlin police officers ensured security for the gatherers. No incidents have been reported as of now.