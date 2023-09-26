Bulgarian, allied NATO navies hold exercises for divers

SOFIA, September 26. /TASS/. The naval forces of Bulgaria and its NATO allies are conducting exercises involving specialized divers in the Black Sea off the Bulgarian coast.

According to the Bulgarian Defense Ministry, Exercise Triton-2023 aims to rehearse detection, identification and neutralization of underwater munitions and mines in certain areas of the sea until September 29. The diving teams will operate on a rotational basis in pre-designated areas.

"The exercises are being held in Bulgarian territorial waters for a third straight year. Members of the Bulgarian, Romanian, Turkish, Italian and US navies are taking part to improve their tactical training in planning and conducting diving and mine clearing operations as part of a coalition force. The purpose of the exercise is to improve the procedures and application of NATO standards for diving operations and detonation of underwater munitions, as well as their logistical and medical support," the ministry said in a statement.