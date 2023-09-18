Drone carrying mortar shell falls on Bulgaria's Black Sea coast — radio

SOFIA, September 18. /TASS/. A drone with an 82-mm mortar shell attached to it was found on the coast near the village of Tyulenovo on Bulgaria's northern Black Sea coast, Bulgarian National Radio reported.

According to the broadcast, local residents called the police to report the fallen aircraft. The scene was cordoned off. Tourists from a nearby hotel, about 30 people in total, were evacuated. Experts analyzed images from the scene and said that it was a drone with an 82-mm mortar shell attached to it.

A bomb disposal team from the Bulgarian Navy is on its way to Tyulenovo.