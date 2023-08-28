Israel warns its citizens against traveling to Ukraine

TEL AVIV, August 28. /TASS/. Israel has warned its citizens against traveling to Ukraine due to the ongoing hostilities in that country.

The warning issued by the Israeli Foreign Ministry on Monday could affect plans by Hasidic pilgrims who typically visit their holy sites in Ukraine on the occasion of the Jewish New Year, which is celebrated in September.

"As the war in Ukraine continues, the Foreign Ministry continues to call on Israeli citizens to refrain completely from visiting the territory of that country. Israeli citizens in Ukraine should leave its territory immediately. The security situation in Ukraine poses a real ongoing threat, including the risk of aerial bombardment or missile strikes," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, the Israeli Foreign Ministry specifically singled out "the town of Uman and its surroundings" as the area that is unadvisable for visiting.

The town in the Cherkassy Region of Ukraine is home to the grave of the founder of Breslov Hasidism, Rebbe Nachman of Breslov, which draws tens of thousands of Jewish believers every year. The pilgrimage takes place as part of celebrations of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, which this year falls on the period from September 15 to 17.