Kiev’s counteroffensive ‘not meeting expectations’ of Western states — CNN

NEW YORK, June 22. /TASS/. The Ukrainian counteroffensive does not meet the expectations of Western states, CNN reported Thursday citing two Western officials and a high-ranking Pentagon representative.

According to the report, one Western official noted that the Ukrainian offensive is "not meeting expectations on any front." In addition, Western states point out the strength of Russian defensive positions and efficient deflection of Ukrainian attacks with missile strikes.

At the same time, Ukrainian forces are proving "vulnerable" to minefields, the report says.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malyar admitted that Ukrainian forces face difficulties during the ongoing counteroffensive. Earlier, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky also admitted that the offensive proceeds "slower than desired." On Tuesday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Ukrainian forces met well-prepared Russian defenses.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukrainian forces have been making futile offensive attempts since June 4. On June 22, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said that Ukraine has lost over 13,000 personnel since the beginning of the counteroffensive. Russian President Vladimir Putin also underscored that Ukrainian forces have been unsuccessful on all directions.