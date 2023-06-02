US ready for arms control dialogue with Russia, China without preconditions — adviser

WASHINGTON, June 2. /TASS/. The United States is ready for arms control dialogue with Russia and China without preliminary conditions, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

"We have stated our willingness to engage in bilateral arms control discussions with Russia and with China without preconditions," he said at an annual meeting of the Arms Control Association.

He noted however that "without preconditions does not mean without accountability, will still hold nuclear powers accountable. For reckless behavior, and we'll still hold our adversaries and competitors responsible for upholding nuclear agreements."