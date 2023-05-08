Uzbek president leaves for Russia to take part in Victory Day celebration

TASHKENT, May 8. /TASS/. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Monday left for Russia on a working visit that will include his participation in the Victory Day celebration in Moscow, his press service said in a statement.

"At the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has departed to Moscow on a working visit. According to the itinerary of the visit, the head of our state will take part in the solemn events on the occasion of the 78th anniversary of the Victory in World War II," the statement said.