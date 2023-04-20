Colombia refuses to supply weapons to Ukraine — president

WASHNGTON, April 21. /TASS/. Colombia still refuses to supply its weapons and military equipment, primarily Russian-made helicopters, to the Kiev government, the country’s president Gustavo Petro has said.

"The position of the current government is they’re not going to be used in war. They’re not going to Ukraine, they’re not going to Russia." he told a TASS correspondent after talks with US President Joe Biden in the White House on Thursday.

The discussion on the subject revolved around "Russian weapons, first of all helicopters," Petro went on.

He added that the weapons and equipment in question were purchased by the previous government.

The Colombian leader said in January that Washington had discussed the possible transfer of Russian-and Soviet-made weapons with Bogota. Back then, he said that the US proposal was not even being considered by the republic’s government.