ANKARA, March 17. /TASS/. Turkey still does not support Sweden's accession to NATO, but is ready to continue talks, the country’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday at a press conference in Ankara following talks with his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto.

"We cannot support Sweden’s bid to join NATO because it refused to extradite 120 terrorists. We will continue to engage in dialogue with them on this process, but it depends entirely on Stockholm's steps," Erdogan said.