Serbian President Vucic discusses with Patriarch Porfirije situation in Kosovo, Metohija

BELGRADE, December 27. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic discussed with Patriarch Porfirije of Serbia the situation in Kosovo and Metohija, the Tanjug news agency reported on Tuesday.

The meeting reportedly took place on Monday night after Pristina banned the patriarch from entering the region before Christmas. It was held at the residence of His Holiness. Several Serbian media outlets reported that Vucic had asked Patriarch Porfirije to give his blessing to defend Kosovo and Metohija just like Prince Lazar did before the Battle of Kosovo in 1389.

The situation in Kosovo and Metohija was still tense, with Serbians in the north of the country remaining at the barricades for the 18th day in a row.

The situation in Kosovo escalated sharply on December 6, when special forces of the unrecognized entity, accompanied by patrols of the European Union Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo (EULEX), started to occupy the premises of election commissions in northern Kosovo and Metohija. The Serbian population fought back against the Kosovars, who withdrew across the Ibar River. On December 8, about 350 Kosovo police officers entered the Serb-inhabited north of the province in armored vehicles and blockaded the northern part of Mitrovica. On December 10, the Kosovo police in Mitrovica arrested former Serb policeman Dejan Pantic on spurious charges. In retaliation, the Serbian population held mass protests and blocked several roads with barricades.