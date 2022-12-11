Yugoslavia’s ex-top diplomat says Serbia should call UNSC meeting on Kosovo

BELGRADE, December 11. /TASS/. Serbia should call an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council over the situation in Kosovo and Metohija on the basis of UNSC resolution 1244, ex-Foreign Minister of former Yugoslavia Zivadin Jovanovic told TASS on Sunday.

"If the security of the Serb population in Kosovo and Metohija is under such a threat, if the international agreements on the rights of the Serbs and Serbia, as well as international law, especially UNSC resolution 1244, are violated to such an extent, then why is Serbia not demanding an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council? Why should it forget that Serbia’s Kosovo and Metohija is under the UNSC mandate rather than under the EU’s or NATO’s or any other force beyond international law?" he said.

The United Nations Security Council’s resolution 1244, adopted on June 10, 1999, confirms that Kosovo and Metohija is part of Serbia. Kosovo’s authorities unilaterally proclaimed independence in February 2008. More than 60 world nations, including Russia, India, China, and five EU countries, do not recognize Kosovo’s independence.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said in his address to the nation on December 10 that Belgrade would ask the KFOR (a NATO-led international peacekeeping force in Kosovo) to deploy 1,000 troops in KMosovo and Metohija under UNSC resolution 1244.