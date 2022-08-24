Belarus expects to implement more than half of its union programs with Russia in 2022

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Belarus and Russia are set to implement more than half of their union programs this year, the Belarusian embassy in Moscow told TASS.

"As for the programs, we have some 40% [implemented], <...>. More than half may be [implemented] this year," a diplomat said when asked about the implementation of union programs.

According to the diplomat, the two countries could proceed faster as soon as key issues have been resolved.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said earlier than Russia and Belarus had implemented more than 46% of their union programs. He also said the sides were close to establishing the Union State’s coordinating agency for customs control.

During Moscow talks in September 2021, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko agreed 28 programs aimed at integrating the two countries further. Among other things, Moscow and Minsk agreed to pursue a common macroeconomic policy, to harmonize their monetary policies and create a common payment space as part of the Union State.