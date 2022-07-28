Serbia to get two Russian-made, top-notch firefighting copters in one month, Vucic says

BELGRADE, July 28. /TASS/. Serbia will receive two Russian-made Kamov Ka-32 firefighting helicopters within a month, President Aleksandar Vucic told reporters on Thursday.

"We are waiting for two Kamov helicopters that we have paid for a while ago. In a month at the latest, we will be equipped with the most advanced firefighting helicopters in the world, that is, with Kamov helicopters, which are capable of carrying 5,000 liters of water, while ours can only carry 1,000 liters. Just imagine how much more effective our assistance will be to the people and our partners within the Open Balkans initiative, as well as to everyone who requests help, like Slovenia," Vucic pointed out.

He said earlier that Serbia would buy two Ka-32 helicopters from Russia for firefighting purposes.

Vucic also noted that the Balkan country planned to purchase 30 helicopters in 2022-2023, including ten H-145 helicopters produced by the Airbus company, four Mi-35s, three Mi-17s and 11 used Mi-35s from a European Union member state.

Russia sent four Mi-35M helicopters, six MiG-29 fighter jets, three Mi-17V-5 transport helicopters, Pantsyr-S1 air defense missile systems, ten T-72MS tanks and 30 BRDM-2MS armored vehicles to Serbia as part of its military and technical assistance between 2018 and February 2020.