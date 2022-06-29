MFA says Bulgaria expelled Russian diplomats to do bidding of outside forces

"What came yesterday from Bulgaria, not even so much from Bulgaria as from the political corridors of the Bulgarian government institutions, <...> this wasn’t done in the interests of Bulgaria and its citizens. This was doing the bidding of external forces," she said in comments on Sofia's decision to expel 70 employees of the Russian embassy, which was made public on Tuesday.

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/.

The diplomat said that these external forces "using false excuses are seeking to pit European states against Russia, are cynically manipulating dependent governments and politicians, and are destroying everything that has been created on the European continent for decades."

Zakharova said Bulgaria's decision is "an attempt by a discredited parliament and a retired Bulgarian cabinet to deal a devastating blow to relations with Russia and to the remaining mechanisms of bilateral dialogue."

"What they haven't destroyed for so many years before, apparently, they considered it necessary to destroy now, as they are leaving and going through bilateral relations," the spokeswoman said.

According to the diplomat, Russia reserves the right to retaliatory political and diplomatic measures, including those of an asymmetric nature.

"At the same time, we are sure, and I would like the people of Bulgaria to hear this, that no one can break the centuries-old cultural and spiritual ties that bind our peoples," Zakharova said. "Sooner or later, common sense will prevail. I’d like to emphasize again: We are sure that this was to do the bidding from the outside, and do it against the will, desire and aspiration of the Bulgarian people."

On Tuesday, the Bulgarian leadership announced an expulsion of 70 Russian diplomats, administrative and technical staff of the Russian diplomatic missions such as the embassy in Sofia, the consulates general in Ruse and Varna, the trade mission and the Russian Cultural and Information Center. Counting their family members, a total of about 200 people should leave the country by July 3, and the work of the Russian embassy in Bulgaria and the consulates general was effectively brought to a standstill.