Most of conversation with Scholz will cover security, situation around Ukraine — Putin

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that a significant part of his talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz would cover security issues in Europe and the situation around Ukraine.

"We will devote a significant part of our time to discussing the situation in Europe, which is related to security and those discussions that are now so relevant on this issue, in particular in connection with the events around Ukraine," Putin said, opening the talks.

The Russian leader recalled that last week he had received French President Emmanuel Macron in the Kremlin and discussed the same topics with him.

"I know that he informed you about the essence of the issues that were raised during our discussion. Of course, it would be very interesting for me in this regard, it would be useful to hear your own assessments of what is happening," Putin said to Scholz.