Brazil’s president names priority areas of cooperation with Russia

RIO DE JANEIRO, February 13. /TASS/. President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro highlighted the priority areas of cooperation with Russia planned to be discussed during the forthcoming visit to Moscow next week.

"Brazil depends to a significant extent on fertilizers from Russia and Belarus. We will travel with a group of ministers to discuss other matters as well. Our country is interested [in cooperation] in energy, defense and agriculture," Bolsonaro said during the stream in social networks. The head of state also expressed hope that "peace for all will be established in the world."

Bolsonaro’s visit to Moscow is planned for February 15-17. Talks of the Brazilian leader with Russian President Vladimir Putin are planned for February 16, O Globo newspaper reported earlier. According to the newspaper, Bolsonaro also plans to meet speaker of the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin and take part in the event with attending representatives of business communities of the two countries.

The first Russian-Brazilian meeting in the "two plus two" format (foreign and defense ministers) will also take place as part of the visit of the Brazilian delegation to Moscow, spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said earlier.