Poland may hand over man-portable air defense systems, drones, ammunition to Ukraine — PM

WARSAW, February 1. /TASS/. Poland is ready to hand over Grom man-portable air defense systems, drones, and ammunition to Ukraine, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said at a briefing before his departure to Ukraine.

Answering questions from journalists, the Cabinet head disclosed that Poland plans to ship "ammunition, Groms, and various types of drones, which are also meant for defense."

Speaking on TV, Polish National Security Bureau head Pawel Soloch also disclosed that air defense missiles are included in the list of potential shipments.

Poland announced its plans to hand over defensive weapons to Ukraine on Monday. According to Soloch, a list of potential shipments was sent to Ukraine. Poland is expecting a response from Kiev and is ready to carry out the transfer at any time.