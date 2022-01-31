Russia’s UN envoy urges US to encourage Kiev to implement reconciliation deal

UNITED NATIONS, February 1. /TASS/. Moscow believes that the United States should encourage the Kiev government to implement the Minsk agreements instead of sabotaging them, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya told reporters on Monday.

In his opinion, the United States should "encourage Ukraine to implement the Minsk agreements, which they sabotage all the time."

The diplomat said he saw no direct link between the situation around Ukraine and Russian-US talks on security matters.

"There is no direct link, as they [Western countries] are trying to present, between the Russian talks with US and NATO and the Ukrainian settlement," Nebenzya said.