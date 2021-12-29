Putin-Biden phone call planned for December 30 — White House

WASHINGTON, December 29. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden plans to have a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin Thursday, says White house National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne said Wednesday, adding that the US leader intends to discuss a number of topics including the upcoming diplomatic contact with Russia.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. will hold a phone call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia on Thursday, December 30, 2021 to discuss a range of topics, including upcoming diplomatic engagements with Russia," Horne said in a written statement, published on Twitter.

The statement also underscores that Washington "continues to engage in extensive diplomacy" with European Allies and partners, while "consulting and coordinating on a common approach in response to Russia’s military build-up on the border with Ukraine."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS that the phone call between the two leaders is planned for Thursday evening.