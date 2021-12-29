Putin’s phone call with Biden scheduled for late Thursday evening — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a telephone conversation with his US counterpart Joe Biden late on Thursday evening, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"Indeed, Putin’s phone call with the US president is scheduled for late tomorrow evening," he said.

The White House said earlier that Biden would hold a phone call with Putin on Thursday, "to discuss a range of topics, including upcoming diplomatic engagements with Russia."

Putin and Biden held a two-hour video call on December 7, focusing on the situation around Ukraine. The two leaders also discussed bilateral relations, cybersecurity issues and the Iran nuclear deal.