Nearly 4,900 migrants reach Germany’s Brandenburg via Belarus and Poland in 2021

BERLIN, November 9. /TASS/. At least 4,890 illegal migrants have reached the federal state of Brandenburg in northeastern Germany via Belarus and Poland in 2021, DPA news agency reported on Tuesday citing Berlin’s police.

According to DPA, as many as 595 illegal migrants, mostly from Iraq, Syria, Yemen, and Iran, have arrived in Brandenburg in November alone. The German police have reported more than 8,800 cases of illegal border crossing by migrants, who reached the European Union via Belarus, since the beginning of this summer. There were 5,285 such cases in October.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in late May that his country had served as a barrier to the flows of illegal migrants to the European Union but, given the current ramped-up Western political pressure against Belarus, Minsk warned that it could stop performing this function.

The situation at the Polish-Belarusian border deteriorated dramatically on Monday, when several thousand migrants approached the Polish border. Some of them tried to tear down the barbed wire fence and break through into Poland. Polish law enforcers used tear gas to stop the migrants.

More than 30,000 migrants have tried to cross the Polish-Belarusian border since the beginning of 2021. Warsaw has imposed a state of emergency in regions bordering Belarus.