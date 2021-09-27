World should recognize Taliban as leaders of Afghanistan — Taliban

TEHRAN, September 27. /TASS/. A victory over terrorism is impossible without the outside world’s recognition of the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) authority in Afghanistan, Abdul Salam Hanafi, deputy head of the temporary government formed by the Taliban, said.

"If the world wants the Taliban to successfully combat drug [trafficking] and terrorism, it should recognize the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan," Afghanistan’s Aamaj News agency quoted him as saying on Monday. "The Taliban seeks to establish diplomatic relations with the US and interact with the whole world."

The Taliban (outlawed in Russia) launched a large-scale operation for control of Afghanistan after the United States declared its troop pullout earlier this year. On August 15, Afghanistan’s then-President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country, while the Taliban swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance. In early September, the Taliban declared that the entire territory of the county was under their control and formed an interim government.