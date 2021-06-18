EU has no reason to change policy on Russia after Putin-Biden summit

BRUSSELS, June 18. /TASS/. The EU has no reason to change its policy on Russia after the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden in Geneva, an EU source told reporters on Friday in the run-up to the meeting of EU foreign ministers on June 21.

"Of course, Russia remains one of the key matters on our foreign policy agenda. But I don’t think that we have any reason to change our policy regarding Russia," the source said when asked whether the results of the Geneva summit had an influence on the EU policy on Russia. According to the diplomat, "the US-Russia summit in Geneva was dedicated to bilateral problems and issues to a greater extent."

The Russia-US summit, initiated by Washington, took place in the Swiss city of Geneva on Wednesday. Putin and Biden discussed the state and the prospects of the further development of bilateral relations, the issues of strategic security, as well as international matters, including cooperation in the fight against COVID-19 and regulation of regional conflicts. After the meeting in Geneva, Putin and Biden issued a joint statement on strategic stability.