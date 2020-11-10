Pashinyan says conflict could have been avoided only if Armenia gave up land near Karabakh

YEREVAN, November 10. /TASS/. The conflict between the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) and Azerbaijan could only have been avoided if Yerevan had agreed to give up five districts around Karabakh, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday during a live feed on Facebook.

"Could the war have been prevented? Yes, if we had agreed to give up five areas around Karabakh. But in this case, the matter of Karabakh’s status would not have been fully resolved either. What would you have told me if I had asked you whether we should give up the territories around Karabakh? I think no one would have agreed to that, myself included," he said.

Pashinyan added that the events in Karabakh are a tragedy, noting that he is personally responsible for what happened.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh since 00:00 Moscow Time on November 10. The Russian leader said the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides would remain on the positions they held and Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to the region.